Polish PM says chances of deal on EU COVID cash have 'slightly improved'

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:13 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland has made progress in talks with the European Commission on unblocking COVID-19 recovery funds, its prime minister said on Friday, adding that he believed an agreement could be reached.

"I have belief in me, but I am not sure, that we can manage to agree with the European Commission in the coming weeks and sign the National Recovery Plan...The chances after today's talks have slightly improved," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference in Brussels broadcast by Polish television.

