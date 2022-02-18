Ex-Bengal minister elected general secy of CPI(M) Paschim Medinipur district committee
Former West Bengal minister Susanta Ghosh has been elected general secretary of CPI(M)'s Paschim Medinipur district committee, a party functionary said on Friday.
Ghosh will hold the post for a period of three years, he said.
The former Left Front government minister had been arrested by police in connection with a murder case in 2011, after the Trinamool Congress came to power in the state, and spent more than five months behind bars before being granted bail by the Supreme Court.
A five-time MLA from the erstwhile Garbeta East Constituency (at present Garbeta) in the district, Ghosh was a minister in the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya cabinet and considered an influential leader.
