Ex-Bengal minister elected general secy of CPI(M) Paschim Medinipur district committee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:19 IST
Former West Bengal minister Susanta Ghosh has been elected general secretary of CPI(M)'s Paschim Medinipur district committee, a party functionary said on Friday.

Ghosh will hold the post for a period of three years, he said.

The former Left Front government minister had been arrested by police in connection with a murder case in 2011, after the Trinamool Congress came to power in the state, and spent more than five months behind bars before being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A five-time MLA from the erstwhile Garbeta East Constituency (at present Garbeta) in the district, Ghosh was a minister in the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya cabinet and considered an influential leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

