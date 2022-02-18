'Congress distorted history, glorified Akbar': Rajasthan BJP

The opposition BJP on Friday lashed out at the Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra for accusing the party of giving a religious colour to the battle between Maharana Pratapp and Mughal Emperor Akbar. “The fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was for power but BJP gave it a religious colour,” PCC chief Dotasra had said Thursday at a party meeting in Nagaur.

BJP state president Satish Ponia said it was a fight of nationalism and not a power struggle.

“This is not the first time that he has given such a statement. They have taught distorted history. In their eyes, Akbar is great but in this country, Maharana Pratap will remain great,” Poonia said lambasting Dotasra's statement. “The soil of Haldighati, which is worshipped by all, is the symbol of the battle which was fought for nationalism, self-respect and motherland,” he said, adding that the statement showed “narrow-mindedness” of Congress and its appeasement politics. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the struggle was for self-respect and freedom. “He should read history. Akbar was an invader, he came to invade. You taught distorted history and termed Akbar as great. “You felt ashamed calling Maharana Pratap great and therefore you kept on teaching Akbar as great,” he said. “Because of your appeasement policy, your party is cornered now and if you want to finish what is remaining, then keep on making such comments so that people get to know about your thinking,” he said. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the Congress has challenged the self-respecting history of Mewar by describing the struggle of Maharana Pratap and Akbar as a fight for power. “Maharana Pratap continued his lifelong resolve to protect the motherland. Maharana Pratap's battle with Akbar was not a power struggle, but a struggle for the security of nation,” she tweeted. Raje said that for the sake of self-respect of Mewar, Pratap even ate loaves of grass in the forests.

“Congress should apologize to the public for insulting such a mighty warrior,” she added.

Deputy leader of opposition also termed the statement as unfortunate.

Former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that what Dotasra said was an insult to Pratap who sacrificed his life to protect the pride of the motherland.

“Mahatma Gandhi praised Pratap's bravery at the Round Table Conference in London. Even Vietnam also talked about taking inspiration from the battle of Haldighati. “After the formation of the state government, there is a constant conspiracy to weaken the glorious history of the great men,” Devnani said.

“Calling the struggle for freedom of such a great warrior as a struggle for power is a sign of a frustrated mentality,” he said.

He also tweeted praising the glory of Maharana Pratap.

During the Nagaur meeting, Dotasra had said, ''BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view.'' Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with the forces of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Man Singh-I of Amber, in 1576. PTI SDA VN VN VN

