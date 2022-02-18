Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC national general secretary
- Country:
- India
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed a new officer bearers' committee, reappointing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party's national general secretary and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president.
Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.
Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.
Banerjee had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers' committee and the portfolios that came with it, amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders. She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP will see one-on-one fight between BJP, SP with Akhilesh Yadav winning: Mamata Banerjee
Every trip of Mamata Banerjee to UP will benefit Yogi, says Suvandhu Adhikari
Karan Adani meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses possible investment
'EG - PRIMARY SCHOOLS MAMATAKolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thu'
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Mamata Banerjee to Lucknow