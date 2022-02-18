Left Menu

BJP promises all-round development in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls

Days ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the party is committed to Punjab's all-round development which would ensure the resurgence of industry and protection of the farming community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Days ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the party is committed to Punjab's all-round development which would ensure the resurgence of industry and protection of the farming community. In a statement, Chugh said Punjab needed to be immediately taken out of the hold of drug mafias and the BJP would ensure that it happens within six months of the party's win.

The BJP would also make sure that law and order is restored in the state, particularly in view of the repeated attempts being made by the Pakistan ISI to disturb peace in Punjab, he said. Chugh assured the business community in the state that the BJP would soon introduce a package for the industries so that there was an immediate halt of industrial migration from the state. He said special care would be taken to promote small scale units that have suffered due to pandemic conditions.

Similarly, a package would be announced for agriculture so that farming would become a profiteering profession and Punjab could go back to the days of the Green Revolution with the hard work and commitment of farmers. Farmers have been the spinal cord of Punjab and the BJP would make sure that farmers get back to prosperity and progress., He said that the BJP would also announce a package for students to improve their job opportunities in the state. New start-ups would be launched in a big way to enable the youth to capitalise on his enterprise and hard work.

He said the departure of students to other countries must be checked and new avenues would be opened in Punjab to ensure that there was no more flight of youth from Punjab. Political parties have been aggressively campaigning in Punjab. Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

