Assembly polls: 12 lakh posts lying vacant under BJP govt in UP, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that 12 lakh posts were lying vacant under the present government in the state. Addressing an election rally virtually, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The industrialists whom government properties are being sold to do not create jobs. It is PSUs that create the majority of jobs. This government is selling all PSUs to its industrialist friends. 12 lakh posts were lying vacant under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh."

Referring to the three farm laws that were repealed by the Centre, the Congress leader said, "Farmers kept saying that the three farm laws were not in their interest, but BJP kept insisting otherwise. The three laws were part of a conspiracy to give hard-earned money of farmers to some industrialists." The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections has been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

