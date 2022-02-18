Kejriwal promised to recruit 3,000 Punjabi teachers in Delhi, but removed 400: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that he promised to appoint 3,000 Punjab teachers in the national capital but instead removed 400. Speaking to media persons after addressing a public meeting as part of the election campaign for BJP candidates, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would recruit Punjabi teachers in Delhi. 3,000 teachers were to be recruited, but instead 400 were removed. He did not make any Punjabi minister in Delhi. How have you come to seek votes in Punjab?"

The minister further said that Punjabi language was Delhi's second language and was removed by Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Thakur said that AAP stands for 'Arvind Anti-Punjab'.

Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in the state ahead of Assembly elections. The AAP national convenor on Friday campaigned in Jalalabad. He held a roadshow in Pathankot on Thursday. Earlier he also campaigned in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district. Kejriwal and the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann conducted a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency on February 16. Anurag Thakur, while speaking to media persons, also took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying that he does want to take responsibilities.

"Channi escapes from taking any responsibility. These include his nephew's money and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security. Channi kat gaya kanni (Channi avoided responsibilities)," Thakur said. Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

Assembly polls for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

