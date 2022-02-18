Left Menu

SP lost ground in UP as Mulayam Singh Yadav had to campaign for son Akhilesh in Karhal: Nadda

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the midst of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP President JP Nadda on Friday said campaigning of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the seat being contested by Akhilesh Yadav indicates the party has lost ground in the state.

BJP chief JP Nadda in UP's Milkipur on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the midst of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP President JP Nadda on Friday said campaigning of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the seat being contested by Akhilesh Yadav indicates the party has lost ground in the state. Addressing a public rally in Milkipur, Nadda said, "Yesterday Akhilesh Ji was in Karhal with his revered father. This indicates all his hopes are now finished. If Mulayam ji had to campaign, it means the SP's ground is now lost. It means the rest of his seats are gone, Akhilesh Yadav is now saving his own Assembly constituency."

He said Samajwadi Party and Congress do not work for the development of the state. "BJP is synonymous with development. BJP works for the development of the people but SP works for the development of their family," said Nadda. Referring to the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the BJP chief said, "Today a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. An international airport is going to be built in the holy land of Ayodhya. People from across the globe will be able to land here directly. Congress used to hang the construction of the temple. SP had opened fire on devotees of Lord Ram. Nowadays Akhilesh is going to the temple. Congress leaders are performing aarti on the banks of the Ganges applying sandalwood. It is the BJP that has taught them to perform aarti."

Earlier on Thursday, Mulayam Singh Yadav held an election rally in the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. BJP has fielded Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal seat. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had started his political career from Mainpuri which is now setting the grounds for son Akhilesh Yadav.

Karhal will be going to the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

