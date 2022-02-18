Patnaik rejects rumours, claims he is in perfect health

Rejecting rumors running rampant about his health, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday claimed that he is in “perfect health” and in the service of the people of the state.

Patnaik visited the 11th century Shri Lingaraj Temple here to review the work of Ekamra Kshetyra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan (EKAMRA Plan) during the day when the rumour mill was on the overdrive across the state in the midst the three-tier panchayat poll in the state. “I can assure all of you that I am in perfect health and very happy to serve the people of Odisha ... Whenever there is an election, rumors about my health circulate,” Patnaik, who is the president of the ruling BJD, said.

His statement is considered significant as he did not go out for campaigning for the party candidates but addressed several virtual meetings with the party leaders and workers. “Whenever there is rumor, the Biju Janata Dal you can be assured is going to do very well,” he said.

Asked whether it were the opposition parties that spread such a rumor, the ruling BJD chief said, “I do not want to say anything now. You know that the model code of conduct is in force and one should not speak much.” Patnaik had not campaigned during the previous panchayat election in 2017 and this time he did not mingle with the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also not attended his office at the Lok Seva Bhavan for two years following outbreak of the pandemic.

He was last seen in public at the Republic Day function here on the Mahatma Gandhi Road. While clarifying his health condition, Patnaik took the opportunity to reiterate his COVID-19 message for the people. “The pandemic is still around and please do not lower your guard. Wear mask and follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.

