Left Menu

Rahul asks Kejriwal to clarify on allegations levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas

Yes or no, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said waiting for a reply.Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also asked Kejriwal why is he not clarifying on the charges levelled against him by Vishwas.Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:33 IST
Rahul asks Kejriwal to clarify on allegations levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas
  • Country:
  • India

Two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to clarify whether the allegation levelled against him by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas is true.

Vishwas, one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab when he was in the party.

''Kejriwalji, give a straight answer -- is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? Yes or no,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said ''waiting for a reply''.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also asked Kejriwal why is he not clarifying on the charges levelled against him by Vishwas.

''Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas. Why isn't Kejriwal responding to the statement of Kumar Vishwas?'' he asked in a tweet.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, ''All these corrupt people are calling me a terrorist. I am the first terrorist of the world who builds schools, hospitals, fixes electricity problems. I am the world's first 'sweet' terrorist.'' ''The British used to fear Bhagat Singh and that is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh,'' the Delhi chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022