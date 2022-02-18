Following are the top stories at 9.10 PM: NATION: DEL55 PM-3RDLD SIKHS PM hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a number of prominent Sikhs at his residence on Friday and highlighted the works done by his government for the community.

ELN21 POLLS-RAHUL-KEJRIWAL Rahul asks Kejriwal to clarify on allegations levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas New Delhi: Two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to clarify whether the allegation levelled against him by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas is true.

DEL50 MEA-KUWAIT-THAROOR Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor for retweeting 'anti-India' post New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Friday slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for retweeting what it said was an ''anti-India tweet'' by a ''Pakistani agent'', and asserted that such anti-India elements should not be encouraged.

DEL28 CBI-LD NSE CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna New Delhi: The CBI on Friday questioned former CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna in the view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said.

DEL22 RUSSIA-INDIA UKRAINE Russia welcomes India's position on Ukraine situation New Delhi: Russia on Friday welcomed India's position on the Ukraine crisis, amid spike in tensions between the NATO countries and Moscow over the situation in the eastern European nation.

ELN4 POLL-PB-KEJRIWAL I must be 'world's sweetest terrorist': Kejriwal trashes Kumar Vishwas' accusation Chandigarh: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed as ''laughable'' allegations by a former party leader that he has made separatist comments, saying he must be the ''world's sweetest terrorist'' who builds schools and hospitals.

ELN2 POLL-PB-CHANNI VISHWAS Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' allegations that Arvind Kejriwal is supporting separatists during the campaign for the assembly elections. BOM20 GJ-COURT-LDALL BLASTS 38 Indian Mujahideen members sentenced to death in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case; 11 get life term Ahmedabad: A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured.

DEL12 THAROOR-MEA-SINGAPORE Must learn to be less thin-skinned: Tharoor on India lodging protest over Singapore PM's remarks New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said it was most unseemly for the Ministry of External Affairs to ''summon'' the envoy of a friendly country like Singapore over remarks by their prime minister to their own Parliament, and asserted that ''we must learn to be less thin-skinned''.

LEGAL: LGD15 DL-HC- DETENTION Detenu has fundamental right to know detention grounds in language he understands:HC New Delhi:The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a detenu has the fundamental right under Article 22(5) of the Constitution to know the grounds of his detention and such communication has to be furnished to him in a language that he understands. LGD12 SC-LD CAA-UP SC directs UP to refund recovered damages, restoration of properties of anti-CAA protestors New Delhi: In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday directed it to refund the fine and restore the attached properties of the alleged anti-CAA protestors for causing damage to public and private assets in December 2019.

LGD7 UP-HC-POCSO Pocso Act not intended for cases of ''dense romantic affair'': Allahabad HC Allahabad, Feb 18 (PT' Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, saying that it was not intended for cases of ''dense romantic affair'' between teenagers.

