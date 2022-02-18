Left Menu

World Bank chief concerned that G20 finance ministers not taking steps to deal with debt overhang

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection
World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Friday that he does not believe G20 finance ministers are taking adequate steps to deal with a growing debt overhang that is threatening the recovery of poor countries that will have to spend precious resources repaying debt to wealthy creditors.

"You know, the G 20 finance ministers are meeting right now today, trying to hammer out a communique," Malpass told a forum at the Munich Security Conference. "And the concern is that G20 is not identifying the steps forward that would deal with this debt overhang."

A final communique from the G20 finance leaders meeting hosted by Indonesia was delayed over disagreements with Russia and China over references to geopolitical tensions and language on debt restructuring, people familiar with the negotiations said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

