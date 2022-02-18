Left Menu

U.S. is discussing reinforcement of Baltic States - Lithuanian president

I hope our defence ministers will be able to discuss the details in Vilnius." Leaders from the Baltic States - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia - met with Harris on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet his Baltic counterparts in Vilnius on Saturday.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:52 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Baltic leaders that Washington is considering reinforcing their states militarily as the Ukraine-Russia crisis grows, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. "We were told that yes, at this moment they are discussing the question of reinforcing the Baltic States, because the threats require an answer both within the NATO format, and from our ally United States," Nauseda said in a video statement from Munich.

