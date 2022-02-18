ED notice against “four in Matoshree' ready: Rane

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said he has ''learnt'' that an ED notice is ready for ''four persons'' in 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Rane posted on Twitter, “I have learnt that Enforcement Directorate department's notice is ready for four persons in Matoshree.” He further said, “This is special news for Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut. Once it happens, where will he and his boss will run?'' PTI ND RSY RSY

