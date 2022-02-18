Left Menu

Poll shows Zemmour slighlty ahead of Le Pen to challenge Macron in April vote

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:00 IST
Poll shows Zemmour slighlty ahead of Le Pen to challenge Macron in April vote
  • Country:
  • France

An Ifop voting intentions poll showed far-right commentator Eric Zemmour jumping slightly ahead of far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections in April, with President Emmanuel Macron remaining in first place.

The rolling Ifop-Fiducial poll saw Macron winning 25% of the votes, Zemmour 16.5%, Le Pen 16% and conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse 15%.

Macron was seen winning the second-round run-off vote with 62% of the votes against Zemmour and with 55% against Le Pen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022