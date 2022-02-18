Poll shows Zemmour slightly ahead of Le Pen to challenge Macron in April vote
- Country:
- France
An Ifop voting intentions poll showed far-right commentator Eric Zemmour jumping slightly ahead of far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections in April, with President Emmanuel Macron remaining in first place.
The rolling Ifop-Fiducial poll saw Macron winning 25% of the votes, Zemmour 16.5%, Le Pen 16% and conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse 15%.
Macron was seen winning the second-round run-off vote with 62% of the votes against Zemmour and with 55% against Le Pen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
EU's border-free Schengen Area needs overhaul, political leadership - Macron
Germany's Scholz to meet France's Macron and Poland's Duda over Ukraine- newspaper
Macron raises possibility of three-way Poland, Germany, France meeting on Ukraine
Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Ukraine again -Kremlin