Jharkhand govt pursuing politics of appeasement: BJP

The BJP on Friday slammed the JMM-led Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, alleging that it was busy pursuing ''politics of appeasement'' in the state.

The remarks came after BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash was reportedly not allowed to visit Barhi town to meet the family of 17-year-old Rupesh Kumar Pandey, who was killed in a clash between members of two communities on February 6.

Prakash was scheduled to participate in the funeral ceremony of Pandey.

''Indulging in politics of appeasement, the Hemant Soren government has now stooped to dictatorship,'' Prakash asserted.

He claimed that the Hazaribagh district administration stopped him about 60 km from Pandey's residence, disallowing him to proceed further in the wake of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC that is in force in the area.

Prakash also wondered whether rules were different for ministers and MLAs of the ruling party, who had visited the minor boy's residence earlier this week.

''What is the government afraid of?'' he said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who came to Ranchi on Wednesday from Delhi to meet Pandey's family members, had also claimed that he was detained by the Jharkhand Police at Birsa Munda airport for about five hours. Meanwhile, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, addressing a press conference in Pakur, alleged that the state government had become “a patron of criminals and the corrupt”, which was the reason for the “deteriorating” law and order.

“Naxalites and criminals are ruling the roost in Jharkhand…Mineral resources are being looted, and no work can be processed here without offering bribes,” Marandi said.

