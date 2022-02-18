Left Menu

NY Fed's Williams says central bank can manage soft landing for economy

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:23 IST
NY Fed's Williams says central bank can manage soft landing for economy
  • Country:
  • United States

Supply chain issues may gradually recede over time, easing some inflationary pressures and helping the Federal Reserve achieve its goal of controlling inflation without sparking a recession, New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday.

"My expectation is that we can manage, if you will, the soft landing we often talk about in monetary policy, which means keeping the economy basically in a strong place and growing," while restoring more balance between supply and demand, Williams said during a virtual event organized by New Jersey City University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022