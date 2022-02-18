Left Menu

Russian false flag operation more likely than invasion in Ukraine, Germany says

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:59 IST
The most likely scenario for a Russian attack on Ukraine is not a fully-fledged invasion but rather a false flag operation or a coup, German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.

"The scenario of a full invasion might be possible but I am not sure this is really the most likely scenario," she told the Munich Security Conference, speaking in English.

"I would be more afraid that the most likely scenario is a false flag (operation) or a coup or also other things like...if all the electricity will fall down here at this hotel, we would all go nuts and totally crazy," she added, apparently alluding to a cyber attack or an attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

