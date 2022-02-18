Russian false flag operation more likely than invasion in Ukraine, Germany says
- Country:
- Germany
The most likely scenario for a Russian attack on Ukraine is not a fully-fledged invasion but rather a false flag operation or a coup, German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.
"The scenario of a full invasion might be possible but I am not sure this is really the most likely scenario," she told the Munich Security Conference, speaking in English.
"I would be more afraid that the most likely scenario is a false flag (operation) or a coup or also other things like...if all the electricity will fall down here at this hotel, we would all go nuts and totally crazy," she added, apparently alluding to a cyber attack or an attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Annalena Baerbock
- English
- Ukraine
- German
- Munich Security Conference
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia