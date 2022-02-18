Goddess Lakshmi arrives on lotus, not on cycle or elephant: Rajnath Singh attacks SP, BSP

Exuding confidence of BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Goddess Lakshmi arrives on a lotus but not on a cycle or an elephant. The Union Minister's remarks were a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) whose election symbol is a bicycle and the Bahujan Samaj Party whose election symbol is an elephant. The BJP's poll symbol is lotus.

"Goddess Lakshmi always arrives on a lotus. Have you ever seen her arriving on a cycle or sitting on an elephant or waving her hand? It is very clear that prosperity and growth will only arrive if lotus blooms in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said at a public rally in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said campaigning of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the seat being contested by Akhilesh Yadav indicates the party has lost ground in the state.

As polling for the two phases has ended on February 10 and 14, voting for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

