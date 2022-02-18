Left Menu

Goddess Lakshmi arrives on lotus, not on cycle or elephant: Rajnath Singh attacks SP, BSP

Exuding confidence of BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Goddess Lakshmi arrives on a lotus but not on a cycle or an elephant.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:54 IST
Goddess Lakshmi arrives on lotus, not on cycle or elephant: Rajnath Singh attacks SP, BSP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Exuding confidence of BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Goddess Lakshmi arrives on a lotus but not on a cycle or an elephant. The Union Minister's remarks were a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) whose election symbol is a bicycle and the Bahujan Samaj Party whose election symbol is an elephant. The BJP's poll symbol is lotus.

"Goddess Lakshmi always arrives on a lotus. Have you ever seen her arriving on a cycle or sitting on an elephant or waving her hand? It is very clear that prosperity and growth will only arrive if lotus blooms in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said at a public rally in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said campaigning of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the seat being contested by Akhilesh Yadav indicates the party has lost ground in the state.

As polling for the two phases has ended on February 10 and 14, voting for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022