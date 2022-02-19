Abdullah criticises BJP for pursuing ‘anti-poor’, ‘anti-youth’ policies

Left Menu

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday slammed the BJP-led government at the centre for allegedly pursuing anti-poor and anti-youth policies.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister claimed that problems of the people have multiplied over the years with the major brunt being faced by the educated, unemployed section of society due to burgeoning unemployment rate.Interacting with a delegation of the National Conference Students Union, Abdullah said, joblessness has increased manifold with limited options available for aspirants and the slow pace of recruitment process adding to their woes.

Interacting with a delegation of the National Conference Students’ Union, Abdullah said, joblessness has increased manifold with limited options available for aspirants and the slow pace of recruitment process adding to their woes. He said the Covid pandemic has worsened the situation as skilled and unskilled workforce is feeling pushed to the wall.

The National Conference (NC) has all along stood by the youth and will continue to fight for their legitimate cause. Measures to address the issues concerning them must be expedited, he said.

