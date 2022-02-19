Father of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case convict campaigning for SP, alleges Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in Assembly polls.

He alleged the Samajwadi Party was ''protecting terrorists''.

A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200.

Adityanath termed the court's verdict historic and claimed that of the 38 condemned to death one is from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh.

''The father of this terrorist is linked to the Samajwadi Party and is campaigning for it in the assembly election,'' claimed the chief minister who addressed polls meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow.

Adityanath claimed that no terrorist incident has taken place in the last five years. ''The biggest reason for this was that terrorists knew they and also those sheltering them will not be allowed to go scot-free.'' The BJP government respects all faith and also takes full care of security, he said.

''There used to be Saifai festival under the Samajwadi Party's rule. But during our government, there are grand events like Chhath Puja, Rangotsav in Mathura and Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali and Kumbh.'' ''In Karhal, the public is going to ensure that they (the BJP's rivals) forfeit their security deposit,'' Adityanath said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from Karhal seat where polling is scheduled on Sunday.

