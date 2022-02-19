U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'remain in Mexico' immigration dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to rescind a hardline immigration policy begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims.

The justices will hear a Biden administration appeal of a lower court ruling that reinstated the so-called "remain in Mexico" policy after the Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri had sued to maintain the program. Biden suspended the policy, which changed longstanding U.S. practice, shortly after taking office last year.

