White House: It is up to Zelenskiy whether to leave Ukraine for Munich conference
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 02:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Friday that it was up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to decide whether to leave his country to attend a security conference in Munich, Germany.
"Regardless of what decision he makes, he will have the support of the United States," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Germany
- Jen Psaki
- The White House
- White House
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr
- Ukrainian
- Munich
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden has his own relationship with China, White House says
White House: Looking at options to lower gas prices for Americans
Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon, talks still an option, says White House adviser
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologises
WRAPUP 2-Russian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' but diplomacy still an option -White House