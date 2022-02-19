Odisha records approximately 71 pc polling in second phase of panchayat election

Odisha recorded approximately 71 per cent polling in the second phase of the panchayat election. Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Election Commission Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu said, "The second phase of polling out of the five phases held on Friday. The polling was by in large peaceful. The polling was held in 1514 gram panchayats for electing 186 Zilla Parishad members. The overall percentage as per the preliminary report is 71 per cent. The percentage is likely to increase once we get the exact figure."

The first phase of polling for the three-tier panchayat elections was affected by incidents of violence including clashes, firing and booth capturing across the state on Wednesday. Speaking on this, Rabindra Nath Sahu said, "The Commission has taken strong steps in first phase violence. A meeting was organised by the Chief Secretary of the EC and the Odisha Police' DGP was present. Strict instructions were given for the enforcement of law and order. There is a marked improvement in the law and order situation in the second phase."

The rest of the phases of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on February 20, 22, and 24. The poll panel has fixed polling hours from 7 am to 1 pm. (ANI)

