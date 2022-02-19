U.S., allies express concern over Russia’s build-up of forces near Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 03:32 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the major U.S. allies held a call on Friday where they expressed concern over Russia’s "continued build-up of forces" near Ukraine and reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, the White House said.
"They pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy to de-escalate tensions while ensuring readiness to impose swift, coordinated economic costs on Russia should it choose further conflict," the White House said in a statement on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- White House
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise
Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', U.S. in touch with anti-ISIS partners - official
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals
COLUMN-U.S. gas diplomacy won't avert price spike if Russian supplies interrupted: Kemp