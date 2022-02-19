U.S. judge orders Oath Keepers founder jailed ahead of sedition trial
A U.S. judge on Friday said Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
