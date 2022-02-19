Left Menu

Jaiveer Shergill says Kejriwal comparing hilself with Bhagat Singh is insult to freedom fighter

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing himself with Bhagat Singh, saying that it is an insult of the legendary freedom fighter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 10:21 IST
Jaiveer Shergill says Kejriwal comparing hilself with Bhagat Singh is insult to freedom fighter
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing himself with Bhagat Singh, saying that it is an insult of the legendary freedom fighter. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Kejriwal comparing himself with Baghat Singh is an insult to the freedom fighter of this nation. It shows desperation and his lust for votes. On one hand, Bhagat Singh had given up his life for the nation and Kejriwal can not give up even one political post."

Shergill further said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is dangerous for the peace, safety and security of Punjab. The state will teach him the difference between sacrificing life for the nation and misleading the people, he added. "The AAP is injurious and dangerous for the peace, safety and security of Punjab. This is the eternal truth. The people of Punjab will teach Kejriwal the difference between sacrificing life for the nation and misleading the people by making tall claims to fetch votes," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister had compared himself with Bhagat Singh, saying "100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I am his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. All these (political rivals) corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, but people know the truth." Meanwhile, Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022