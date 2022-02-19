Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 10:51 IST
Jharkhand withdraws Bhojpuri, Maghi as regional languages from Dhanbad, Bokaro amid protests
The Jharkhand government withdrew Bhojpuri and Maghi from the list of regional languages of Dhanbad and Bokaro amid widespread protests.

The Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha withdrew a notification dated December 24, 2021 that allowed these two languages in matric and intermediate-level for appearing in recruitment examinations of district-level posts, conducted by the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.

The notification was withdrawn on Friday through a fresh order. People in both the districts have been agitating under the banner of the Jharkhandi Bhasa Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, stating that these languages were not widely spoken in the region.

Earlier, state minister Alamgir Alam, JMM MLA Sabita Mahto and Congress state president Rajesh Thakur met Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding the withdrawal of the two languages from the list in view of the sentiments of the people.

Former Silli MLA Amit Kumar even threatened to quit the ruling JMM if the government failed to withdraw the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

