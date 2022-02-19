Local body polls: TN CM Stalin casts votes; exudes confidence of winning 21 corporations

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, and urged people to cast their votes and exercise their democratic rights while voting for the local body elections in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu was underway. Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said, "Mahatma Gandhi had mentioned the importance of civic bodies in the Indian polity. The civic bodies help the government schemes to reach out to the people. People should compulsorily vote."

He further said, "A couple of days, AIADMK MLA SO Velumani staged a protest, demanding the deployment of Paramilitary forces in the city. This is nothing other than just a drama." The CM also said, "While casting their votes, people are complaining against certain initiatives and we assure action will be taken according to its merit."

He also said that the DMK alliance would win all the 21 corporation elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)