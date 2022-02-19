Afghan Hindu-Sikh delegation meets PM Modi
A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.
A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday. A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.
