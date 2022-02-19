Left Menu

Punjab Polls: Complaint against Channi for violating model code of conduct

Cases were filed against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu for allegedly holding a door-to-door campaign in the Mansa Assembly constituency after the end of the campaigning Friday evening.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 19-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:58 IST
Punkjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cases were filed against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu for allegedly holding a door-to-door campaign in the Mansa Assembly constituency after the end of the campaigning Friday evening. On the complaint of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a case has been filed under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the model code of conduct against Channi and Sidhu.

Harjinder Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and returning officer, Mansa, told ANI, "As soon as I got the information that the CM is still campaigning in Mansa, I reached the spot. But CM had already left by then. I enquired with the locals if any campaigning was done by him but they said that the CM had gone to the Gurudwara and a temple to offer prayers." He further said that the flying surveillance teams (FST) are deployed in the constituency and doing videography regularly. "We will check the videos in this case and take actions accordingly," added Singh.

Kamal Goyal, an AAP functionary, told ANI, "I urge the Election Commission (ECI) of Punjab to take necessary steps against the CM and Sidhu for violating the model code of conduct." (ANI)

