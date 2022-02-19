Left Menu

Youth Cong protests near Kejriwal residence over allegation of connection with Punjab separatist

The Congress youth wing Saturday staged a protest near AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here over allegations that he has connections with separatists in Punjab.Kejriwal has been under attack from both the Congress and the BJP who have questioned him over former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwass accusations of supporting separatists in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:06 IST
Youth Cong protests near Kejriwal residence over allegation of connection with Punjab separatist
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' youth wing Saturday staged a protest near AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over allegations that he has connections with separatists in Punjab.

Kejriwal has been under attack from both the Congress and the BJP who have questioned him over former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas's accusations of supporting separatists in Punjab. The AAP supremo has hit back rejecting the allegations as ''laughable'' and saying the ''corrupt'' in the country have joined hands against him.

Raising slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters marched from Chandgiram Akhara to the chief minister's residence. They were stopped by police at a barricade.

Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas BV said that everyone wanted Kejriwal to answer the allegations if he got help from Khalistani supporters in the elections.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a key challenger to the ruling Congress in Punjab where voting is due on Sunday for Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022