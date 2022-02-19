Left Menu

Civic polls: Now 'Hijab row' in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:26 IST
Civic polls: Now 'Hijab row' in TN
A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent in a polling station near here when he objected to a woman voter wearing a 'Hijab' and others and the Saffron party man was finally sent out of the booth.

When the Hijab clad woman voter turned up at a polling booth in suburban Melur to cast her vote in the urban civic polls, the BJP man objected saying she could not be identified.

An argument ensued and polling officials said she was identified on the basis of her voter card (EPIC) and her face was not covered. Agents of other parties including the DMK and AIADMK opposed the BJP agent's objection and said it had no ground. The BJP man argued with police personnel as well. Eventually, he was requested by authorities to leave the polling station and the woman voted and left the place.

