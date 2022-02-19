Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary, saying he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage.Remembering Tamil Thatha U.

Updated: 19-02-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 15:20 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary, saying he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage.

''Remembering 'Tamil Thatha' U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. ''Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Urging more youngsters to read his rich works,'' the prime minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

