PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary, saying he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage.Remembering Tamil Thatha U.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary, saying he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage.
''Remembering 'Tamil Thatha' U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. ''Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''Urging more youngsters to read his rich works,'' the prime minister added.
