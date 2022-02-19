All rival 'dals' will be confined to 'daldal' after UP polls, lotus will bloom in it: UP deputy CM

Dismissing any challenge to the BJP from rival political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said all other 'dals (parties)' will be confined to a 'daldal (swamp)' after the results are declared and the lotus will bloom in it.

The BJP will win over 300 of the 403 assembly seats, he asserted.

Dubbing himself as the ''son of Sirathu'', the assembly seat in Kaushambi from where he is contesting elections, Maurya also countered the Opposition's claims that the BJP is indulging in politics of polarisation, saying all the poor are equal for the party, irrespective of their religion.

''Almost all the parties had united against the BJP in the earlier (2019 Lok Sabha) elections. Now, they are fighting individually against the BJP.

''Yeh jo 3-4-5 dal hai, woh daldal mein simmat jayenge aur daldal mein hi kamal khilta hai (These three-four-five parties will be confined to a swamp after the elections and the lotus blooms in a swamp),'' Maurya told PTI in an interview, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

''The BJP will win over 300 seats in the UP Legislative Assembly,'' he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's rivals, the deputy chief minister said, ''The cycle (SP's symbol) has flown to Saifai, the 'panjaa' (palm -- Congress' symbol) has gone to Italy and the elephant (BSP's symbol) has gone to the bungalow of Mayawati ji.'' He said there is no need for a hand pump (symbol of the Rashtriya Lok Dal) as water is reaching people through pipelines.

Maurya asserted that the BJP will get 60 per cent of the votes in the state elections.

''Our share will be 60 per cent, while the rest will be distributed among others. Even in the remaining votes, the BJP will have a share,'' he said.

On the Opposition's claims that a wind of change is blowing in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said, ''They had said the same thing in 2014, 2017 and 2019 that the wind is blowing in their favour. But when the result came, it took the wind out of their sails.'' Maurya denied claims of BJP's rival parties that it is indulging in polarisation.

''Who raised the issue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah? Why did Akhilesh not go to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh, who is considered to be a tall leader of all backward castes? Who made boundary walls around graveyards? Who fired bullets on devotees of Lord Ram?'' he asked.

''We do not need to resort to polarisation. We follow the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'. For us, all the poor are equal, irrespective of their religion. We give utmost respect to each and every farmer and daughter in the state.

''During the tenures of SP and BSP governments, development work was carried out in only five districts. Under the BJP government, development is taking place in all 75 districts,'' he said.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party of lying, he said the public is standing with the BJP.

Asked about the SP's promise to provide free power for irrigation if it is voted to power in the state, Maurya said, ''People during whose tenure there was no electricity should not be talking about this.'' ''The issue in every (past) election was that there was no electricity. However, the point of discussion in this election is that there are no power cuts,'' he said.

He also blamed SP president Akhilesh Yadav for the recent attack on Union minister and BJP candidate from Karhal constituency S P Singh Baghel.

''Akhilesh Yadav ji, because of the fear of defeat in the elections, you attacked BJP candidate and Union minister Professor SP Singh Baghel and BJP leaders through your pet goons,'' he said.

According to police, some locals attacked Baghel's convoy with stones and sticks in Mainpuri district's Karhal, where he is pitted against Yadav, on February 15. Later, nearly 30 people were booked in connection with the attack.

Maurya said in these elections, Sirathu is ''fighting for its honour and self-esteem.'' ''I am not a candidate from Sirathu, I am the son of Sirathu. The people of Sirathu are looking after (my) election campaign here,'' he said.

Kaushambi will vote in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on February 27.

Maurya will take on Apna Dal (Kamervadi) leader Pallavi Patel, who is contesting on ally SP's symbol.

