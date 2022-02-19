President Kovind begins two-day tour of Odisha, to visit Jagannath temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday began his two-day tour of Odisha, during which he is scheduled to visit Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

He will also inaugurate the celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Goudiya Mission founder Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada.

The President was received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among other dignitaries.

This is the President's third visit to Puri. Earlier, he had visited Jagannath temple on March 18, 2018 and March 22 last year.

As per his schedule, President Kovind will visit the 12th century shrine on Saturday evening, and spend the night at Raj Bhavan in Puri.

On the next day, he will visit Shree Chaitanya Goudiya Mutt in the morning, following which he will reach Saradhabali in front of Gundicha Temple to attend a programme.

He will then inaugurate the celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, after which he will leave for Bhubaneswar, and from there to Delhi.

