TN BJP chief alleges impersonation, says Union Minister's vote already cast

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai on Saturday alleged impersonation saying some one else had already cast the vote of Union Minister of State L Murugan in the urban local body polls.

Making these allegations, Annamalai tweeted, ''The level to which official machinery is misused is too obvious today. @arivalayam party members distributing cash right outside polling centre in Coimbatore & across TN. Hon Min Shri @Murugan_MoS avl vote casted by some one else in his polling booth in Anna Nagar East, Chennai.'' While Murugan has not yet reacted, the veracity of Annamalai's allegation could not be immediately cross checked.

Voting for the urban civic polls is underway in Tamil Nadu.

