Manipur polls: NPP candidate's father shot at

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:44 IST
A National People's Party (NPP) candidate's father has been shot at by unidentified people in poll-bound Manipur's Imphal East district, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the gates of the residence of the party's Andro candidate L Sanjoy Singh when he, his father L Samjai Singh and some supporters were having an election-related discussion on Friday night, he said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire and the candidate's father was hit on the right shoulder, the deputy chief minister, also an NPP leader, said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma met the injured person at a hospital here during the day and strongly condemned the incident.

''This is a very unfortunate incident, and it reflects the frustration of certain individuals. We will meet the Chief Electoral Officer and express our concern over the prevailing situation this election. I have been campaigning in Manipur since 2002, and I have never seen such extreme poll violence. This has to stop,'' Sangma told reporters.

Manipur deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh said that more such incidents have taken place, and poll violence has become a norm.

''The current trend suggests that the election is not going to be free and fair. Hence, we would demand additional deployment of paramilitary forces,'' he said.

Asserting that the NPP will win 20 seats in the state, Singh said that such attacks show that the party is growing stronger.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

