U.S. VP Harris warns Russia of huge financial costs if it invades Ukraine

"We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries." The United States will not stop with economic measures, but will further reinforce the eastern flank of NATO, Harris said at the Munich Security Conference, which she attended in person.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:50 IST
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United States, together with its allies, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday. National borders should not be changed by force, she said.

"We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united," Harris said. "We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries." The United States will not stop with economic measures, but will further reinforce the eastern flank of NATO, Harris said at the Munich Security Conference, which she attended in person.

