Bundelkhand was known for 'katta', but Modi govt setting up defence hub to produce missiles: Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the rival SP, BSP and Congress and said Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh was known for producing illegal country-made pistols ('katta') during their rules, but the Narendra Modi government is establishing a defence hub here for manufacturing missiles and shells.

Addressing an election rally here, he said, ''Under SP, BSP and Congress governments, 'katta' was produced in Bundelkhand and its bullets were also made. The place where 'katta' and bullets were made, Modi ji is going to make missiles and shells.'' ''Earlier 'katta' was used to intimidate people. Now, when the missile to be made here will fall on Pakistan, it will introduce Pakistan to the bravery of the Bundelas. The shells which will be made here will blow up tanks of Pakistan,'' he added.

Polling in the Bundelkhand region, comprising Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot, will take place in the third, fourth and fifth phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba will vote in the third phase on February 20, Banda in the fourth phase on February 23 and Chitrakoot will vote in the fifth phase on February 27.

Alleging that the implementation of development projects used to take years under previous dispensations, Shah said the schemes whose foundation stones were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were completed on time and inaugurated by him.

''Some of the irrigation schemes in Uttar Pradesh were started before my birth, but they could not be completed. The Modi government and the Yogi (Adityanath) government have completed them in five years,'' he said.

''I want to ask the SP and the BSP, which ruled UP for 15 years, to bring their report cards on what they have done for Bundelkhand's water crisis. Narendra Modi's government has brought many schemes to save Bundelkhand from the water crisis,'' he said.

He appealed to the voters of Bundelkhand, the land of the bravehearts, to elect BJP candidates so that the party wins more than 300 seats out of a total of 403 and form its government in the state.

''Bundelkhand had given all its seats to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. In the 2017 Assembly elections also, it gave its seat to the BJP. The result of this is that the government has improved law and order and ran a campaign against terrorism.''

