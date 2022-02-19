Left Menu

Ensure every person gets justice, says Fadnavis as he inaugurates public works in Thane

He said there were people around who went about claiming credit for work put in by others, citing the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Thane, the permission for which was given by the previous BJP-led government.During his visit, Fadnavis inaugurated a disabled-friendly park in Naupada, which has been made with contributions from the Local Area Development Fund of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and the Thane Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:47 IST
Ensure every person gets justice, says Fadnavis as he inaugurates public works in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated several public works in Thane and asked his party workers to take inspiration from warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to ensure every person gets justice.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a welfare government after taking cue from the legendary benevolence and administrative qualities of the Maratha emperor. He said there were people around who went about claiming credit for work put in by others, citing the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Thane, the permission for which was given by the previous BJP-led government.

During his visit, Fadnavis inaugurated a disabled-friendly park in Naupada, which has been made with contributions from the Local Area Development Fund of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and the Thane Municipal Corporation. It has a barrier-free garden and instructions written in Braille, while the park's 'sensory section' allows people to use smell, sound, touch and taste for experiential learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022