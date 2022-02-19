Ensure every person gets justice, says Fadnavis as he inaugurates public works in Thane

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated several public works in Thane and asked his party workers to take inspiration from warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to ensure every person gets justice.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a welfare government after taking cue from the legendary benevolence and administrative qualities of the Maratha emperor. He said there were people around who went about claiming credit for work put in by others, citing the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Thane, the permission for which was given by the previous BJP-led government.

During his visit, Fadnavis inaugurated a disabled-friendly park in Naupada, which has been made with contributions from the Local Area Development Fund of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and the Thane Municipal Corporation. It has a barrier-free garden and instructions written in Braille, while the park's 'sensory section' allows people to use smell, sound, touch and taste for experiential learning.

