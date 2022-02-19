Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says
Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.
"We are preparing for every possible scenario," Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report. (Writing by Thomas Escritt)
