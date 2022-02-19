Left Menu

Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:59 IST
Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.

"We are preparing for every possible scenario," Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report. (Writing by Thomas Escritt)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

