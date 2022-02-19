Left Menu

No bahubalis, only Bajrangbali in UP under Yogi government: Amit Shah

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised that free LPG cylinders would be provided to people on Holi and Diwali if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government returns to power in the state.

ANI | Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:00 IST
No bahubalis, only Bajrangbali in UP under Yogi government: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Raebareli on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised that free LPG cylinders would be provided to people on Holi and Diwali if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government returns to power in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Unchahar in Raebareli, Shah said, "For so many years SP-BSP-Congress took votes in the name of the poor. But apart from Narendra Modi, there has been no other Prime Minister who has worked for the poor. The bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) government ran for many years in Uttar Pradesh. They did nothing except appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics. Rae Bareli has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Was there electricity in Rae Bareli before the BJP rule?"

He said the BJP government has provided gas connections to 1.67 crore mothers and sisters under the Ujjwala scheme. "There are no bahubalis anymore in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Ji. there is only Bajarangbali in the state. Elect BJP again, our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali," stated Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister held a public rally at Tindwari in Banda district. Shah said, "If by any chance the cycle government (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country. Under the Akhilesh government, 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during famine. SP-BSP ruled for 15 years in Uttar Pradesh. What did their governments do for the water crisis of Bundelkhand?"

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had brought many schemes to save Bundelkhand from the water crisis. "There were some irrigation projects in Uttar Pradesh that were started even before I was born. But could not be completed. Modi government and Yogi government have completed them in five years," Shah said.

Referring to the defence corridor project, Shah said, "Earlier country-made pistols and bullets were made during the SP-BSP-Congress rule in Uttar Pradesh. Now missiles will be made that will be used to blow up the tanks of Pakistan." Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022