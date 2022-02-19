No bahubalis, only Bajrangbali in UP under Yogi government: Amit Shah

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised that free LPG cylinders would be provided to people on Holi and Diwali if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government returns to power in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Unchahar in Raebareli, Shah said, "For so many years SP-BSP-Congress took votes in the name of the poor. But apart from Narendra Modi, there has been no other Prime Minister who has worked for the poor. The bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) government ran for many years in Uttar Pradesh. They did nothing except appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics. Rae Bareli has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Was there electricity in Rae Bareli before the BJP rule?"

He said the BJP government has provided gas connections to 1.67 crore mothers and sisters under the Ujjwala scheme. "There are no bahubalis anymore in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Ji. there is only Bajarangbali in the state. Elect BJP again, our government will give a gas cylinder free on Holi and Diwali," stated Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister held a public rally at Tindwari in Banda district. Shah said, "If by any chance the cycle government (Samajwadi Party) comes to power, Uttar Pradesh will supply terrorism all over the country. Under the Akhilesh government, 2,000 farmers died out of hunger during famine. SP-BSP ruled for 15 years in Uttar Pradesh. What did their governments do for the water crisis of Bundelkhand?"

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had brought many schemes to save Bundelkhand from the water crisis. "There were some irrigation projects in Uttar Pradesh that were started even before I was born. But could not be completed. Modi government and Yogi government have completed them in five years," Shah said.

Referring to the defence corridor project, Shah said, "Earlier country-made pistols and bullets were made during the SP-BSP-Congress rule in Uttar Pradesh. Now missiles will be made that will be used to blow up the tanks of Pakistan." Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)