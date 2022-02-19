Left Menu

Opposition leader in UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan passes away

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:01 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan died at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

He was 89.

He is survived by two sons and five daughters.

Hasan was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow a few days ago and passed away at 11 am on Saturday, his son-in-law Fida Hussain Ansari said.

He will be buried at his ancestral place Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.

Hasan is a retired police officer and was brought into politics by Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. He served as a cabinet minister in the SP government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief at Hasan's demise.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, ''The death of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hassan is a matter of great sadness for all of us. Heartfelt tribute!'' PTI NAV SMN SMN

