'Separatist connection' allegations against Kejriwal as Kumar Vishwas did not get Rajya Sabha seat: Rakesh Tikait

Commenting on allegations that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has had connections with separatists in Punjab, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the charges have been levelled by a former party colleague who was denied a Rajya Sabha nomination and the Delhi Chief Minister "does not seem like that". He said Kejriwal had been an "andolankari" (agitator) and there was a rift in the party over Rajya Sabha nomination.

"He (Kejriwal) does not look like that. There was a rift over Rajya Sabha seat. If Rajya Sabha was given, it would have been fine. Rajya Sabha was not given, allegations have been made," Tikait told ANI. He was responding to a question over allegations by Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of Aam Aadmi Party, that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

Kejriwal has said that the allegations made him "laugh". Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organization 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Punjab Chief Minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organization Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP. Punjab will go for assembly polls on Sunday. (ANI)

