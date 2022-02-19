SP ruled UP with appeasement blindfold over king’s eyes: Nadda

During the Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh, a “bandage of appeasement was tied over the eyes of the king” but half of its leaders are now contesting polls from jails and the rest after getting bail, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

In the last five years of the Yogi Adityanath government, “the law is the same in UP but the rule has changed”, Nadda said while addressing campaign meetings in Sultanpur and Amethi which go to the polls on February 27 during the fifth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly polls.

''Five years ago, Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed were ruling the roost. In the Yogi ji rule in five years, these people are playing ‘gulli-danda’ in jails. In UP, the law is the same, only the rule has changed,'' the BJP president said, a day before the third phase of polling elsewhere in the state.

''At that time, a bandage of appeasement was tied over the eyes of the king and he used to address these people as 'sahab'. The SP is a party whose half the leaders are contesting (the elections) from jails, and the rest after getting bail,” he said.

The BJP national president also attacked the Samajwadi Party for its alleged family-oriented politics.

“For the Samajwadi Party, development means, development of the family. In the SP government, around 50 people of the family were occupying different posts,” said Nadda.

“This dynasticism and regionalism are very dangerous for the country,'' he added.

Referring to the law against the triple talaq, Nadda said, ''The Supreme Court had said the triple talaq should be abolished. But no leader had the guts to annul it. Everyone was indulging in the politics of appeasement.” “The saviours of the Constitution had become its assailants. The Modi government enacted a law and freed Muslim women from the sting ('dansh') of triple talaq,'' he said. ''All the (political) parties were against the abrogation of Article 370. The BJP was the only one, which fought for the unity and integrity of India. The rest of the parties followed the politics of appeasement,'' he said.

In his speeches, Nadda also mentioned the ruling of an Ahmadabad's anti-terror court which sentenced 38 people to death on Friday for their roles in the 2008 serial blasts in the city.

''When Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had said he will do 'doodh kaa doodh' aur 'paani kaa paani' (settle the issue permanently), and the terrorists will be caught. Yesterday, those accused in the terror attack were convicted. This is called the governance,'' he said.

