Left Menu

Youth Cong protests near Kejriwal residence over allegation of connection with Punjab separatists

They were stopped by police at a barricade.Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas BV said that everyone wanted Kejriwal to answer the allegations if he got help from Khalistani supporters in the elections.Kejriwal wants to get power at any cost, by any means.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:18 IST
Youth Cong protests near Kejriwal residence over allegation of connection with Punjab separatists
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' youth wing Saturday staged a protest near AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here over allegations that he has connections with separatists in Punjab.

Kejriwal has been under attack from both the Congress and the BJP which have questioned him over former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas's accusations that the Delhi chief minister supported and also got help from separatists in Punjab. The AAP supremo has rejected the allegations as ''laughable'' and said the ''corrupt'' in the country have joined hands against him.

Raising slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters marched from Chandgiram Akhara to the chief minister's residence. They were stopped by police at a barricade.

Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas BV said that everyone wanted Kejriwal to answer the allegations if he got help from Khalistani supporters in the elections.

''Kejriwal wants to get power at any cost, by any means. For them, power is bigger than the country. Punjab has the right to know if Kejriwal was colluding with separatists,'' Srinivas said.

Some protesters including Srinivas and IYC general secretary Bhaiya Pawar were detained during the protest by the police but released later on.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a key challenger to the ruling Congress in Punjab where voting is due on Sunday for Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022