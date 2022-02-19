Left Menu

Yamunotri BJP candidate accuses party leaders of working against him in Assembly polls

BJP candidate from Yamunotri Kedar Singh Rawat on Saturday joined the list of the leaders who have accused their own party colleagues of working against them in the recently held Uttarakhand Assembly polls.Though confident of winning the Yamunotri seat, Rawat said the margin of his victory could have been bigger if some party office-bearers had not worked against him.Voters were in favour of the BJP and Narendra Modi, especially in the hills.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:18 IST
Yamunotri BJP candidate accuses party leaders of working against him in Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate from Yamunotri Kedar Singh Rawat on Saturday joined the list of the leaders who have accused their own party colleagues of working against them in the recently held Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Though confident of winning the Yamunotri seat, Rawat said the margin of his victory could have been bigger if some party office-bearers had not worked against him.

''Voters were in favour of the BJP and Narendra Modi, especially in the hills. But as far as my seat is concerned, people who are holding positions within the party worked against its interests. Otherwise, the victory margin could have been bigger. Still with a narrower margin the party will win the seat,'' Rawat told reporters.

However, Rawat refused to give the name of any party office-bearer who worked against him.

Rawat said he will reveal the names on the party forum, if required.

Polling to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly was held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

BJP MLA from Laksar in Haridwar district, Sanjay Gupta, who is trying his luck for a third time from the seat, was the first to level such allegation, just a day after the polling.

In a video, Gupta had accused state party president Madan Kaushik and his men of supporting the BSP candidate and plotting for his defeat.

Describing Kaushik as a ''traitor'', Gupta had demanded his expulsion from the party.

Kashipur MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema, whose son Trilok Singh Cheema was fielded by the party in place of him on his request, has also levelled allegations of ''sabotage'' by party workers.

Similar charges have also been levelled by the BJP MLA and candidate from Dehradun's Cantt , Savita Kapoor, and Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gehtori. PTI ALM RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022