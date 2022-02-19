SP alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP, BJP will see reality on result day, says Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday while expressing confidence over the victory of SP's alliance in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls said that the coalition will win over 300 seats and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party will get to know the reality on the day of the announcement of results. "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything... BJP will get to know the reality on March 10 when the result will be announced. This coalition will cross over 300 seats," said Shivpal Yadav who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

Yadav, five-time MLA from the same seat said the BJP candidate will lose badly from Jaswantnagar. "I have always got a good number of votes from Jaswantnagar seat. In 2012 I got 1,33,000 votes, in 2017 I had got 1,26,000 votes. Now this time they fielded a weak candidate, I am assured that I will win with a good number of votes," he said.

Further, talking about the Karhal assembly seat, which is witnessing a poll battle between Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's SP Singh Baghel, Shivpal said there is no competing there. "The only completion going on is between the voters of Karhal and Jaswantnagar Assembly seat of giving the bigger win to wither won of us," he added. The Uncle-Nephew duo had a fallout in 2016, leading to Shivpal Yadav's exit from SP and forming his own party, PSP.

On Tuesday while talking to ANI, Shivpal said 'Chacha ka ashirwad bhateje ke saath hai (Akhilesh has my blessings).' "I consider him to be a leader and we are working to make him the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022 and wipe out the BJP...," he said.

"The day we announced our coalition, BJP got tensed. We will win around 50 to 58 seats in the west UP and 45 to 50 seats in central UP," he added. Launching a staunch attack on the BJP state government, Shivpal said "In the name of development BJP has done nothing...From road to bridges, everything has been made by Akhilesh Yadav during his tenure as CM of the state."

"Voter are unhappy because nothing has happened in last five years. Only problems have increased, be it inflation, unemployment, or corruption. BJP only wants to Hindu-Muslim politics, they don't care about development," he said, adding that, "India is a secular country where every religion is respected. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, everyone has a right to worship in their own temples. Slamming the state government over the issue of Law and Order in the state, former SP leader said "theft, robbery, murders are increasing. The number of crimes against women are increasing as seen in Hathras and Unnao. Farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri."

As polling for the two phases has ended on February 10 and 14, voting for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

